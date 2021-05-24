When it comes to climate science, it is never settled
To the Editor:
A recent column by Jim Bobreski got me thinking about way back when I was a college student, majoring in geography at SUNY Geneseo. Several facts were presented in various courses that essentially differ from Mr. Bobreski’s perspective. In a climatology course, two theories were posited: the obvious one, global warming, and that the accumulation of CO2 in the atmosphere may eventually create a cooler earth due to the reflection of insolation into space. Another ice age was predicted. Let us remember that climate refers to long-term weather patterns: 30-40 years are not long-term from a meteorological perspective.
Another fact is that the Earth is at the end of a long-term cooling trend. Detailed records maintained by monks indicate that crops that grew in Northern Europe in the early second millenium are now unable to grow because the climate is much cooler.
In Geography of the USSR, our professor stated that pollution is not a capitalist problem. The pollution in the USSR was infinitely worse than here. The Soviets simply dumped everything into rivers and lakes.
There is one undeniable fact to which any scientist worth her salt will attest: Science is never settled.
TOM GEARY
Geneva