To the Editor:
Dark money from unknown sources entered local politics last week. You probably believe that dark money is not a Seneca Falls problem. Oh, yes, it is!
Many residents in Seneca Falls and the surrounding towns received an over-sized glossy Political ad promoting three local Republican candidates for Seneca Falls Town Board. Did these candidates pay for this advertisement? Probably not. It does not contain any of their pictures, using instead file images of others. It mistakenly lists three candidates for Town Board when one is actually running for Town Supervisor.
Do you wonder who did pay for this? Do you wonder why they picked only three of the seven Republican candidates on the Seneca Falls ballot?
The Advertisement is identified as Responsible Solutions for New York, Box 587 Crompond, NY 10517. It was mailed locally; postage paid permit No. 14. Who are these people and what do they expect from these candidates? Inquiring minds want to know.
SUSAN SAUVAGEAU
Seneca Falls