Where does the climate misinformation come from?
To the Editor:
“Climate scientists’ views differ from letter writer’s” (Finger Lakes Times, Letter to the Editor, Nov.12) corrects a climate denier’s claim in a previous letter. Where does this endless stream of climate denial misinformation and flat out lies come from? The fossil fuel industry has clandestinely spent over a billion dollars to spread the pseudoscience it concocts through right-wing media (scientificamerican.com).
Why only conservative media? Because this country’s trillion-dollar corporations give their tens of millions in campaign contributions almost exclusively to the GOP and in return they get tens of billions in government subsidies along with climate denial (opensecrets.org). Fossil fuel corporate giants want very much to convince Americans that climate change: A) doesn’t exist; B) isn’t man-made; C) Isn’t a serious problem or D) Will be too expensive to fix.
The facts show otherwise. Without the combination of fossil fuel corporate greed and political corruption in Congress, we’d be putting the brakes on climate change and creating the biggest economic boom in history.
Solar and wind energy, with storage costs included, are now cheaper than any fossil fuel (forbes.com lazard.com) and their prices drop substantially every year. The faster they scale up, the faster their prices drop. If we rapidly expanded solar and wind nationwide, they’d be “essentially free” by 2030 (Financial Times, UBS, Aug 2018).
Clean energy would create over 10 million high-wage, local, permanent (40-year) jobs (Stanford University’s solutionproject.org).
Climate change has cost U.S. taxpayers over $1.6 trillion so far (NOAA.org) and without massive emissions cuts now, it’s soon going to be many trillions more.
LYNN GOLDFARB
Lancaster, Pa.