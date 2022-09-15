To the Editor:
Where are the Seneca Lake Guardian folks? The beach at Sampson Park was closed due to suspected HABs. What other beaches will close? Will the lakes have to be closed?
According to the Seneca Lake Guardian website, Seneca Lake Guardian is a New York state non-profit corporation with 501(c)(3) designation and is dedicated to preserving and protecting the health of the Finger Lakes, its residents and visitors, its rural community character, and its agricultural and tourist-related businesses through public education, citizen participation, engagement with decision-makers, and networking with like-minded organizations.
Really? So why are you trying to waste Gov. Hochul’s time with the landfill in Seneca Falls and ignoring the real threat to our local environment? HABs and lake closures are the single largest threat to all that you so emphatically claim to be protecting.
Any idea how much taxpayer money has been spent upgrading municipal water infrastructure to be able to filter out HAB toxins? Many millions of dollars.
So, while Seneca Lake Guardian claims to be protecting your interests and asking for donations to help them take up this fight, they are nowhere to be found when it comes to getting to the bottom of the HABs and the threats it poses to taxpayers, public health, and the local economy.
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls