Where is the leadership in the Republican party this writer used to know
To the Editor:
The Republican Party is dead.
The political party so many of my friends have long been loyal to no longer exists.
The political party that championed traditional values of honor, decency and law and order has been replaced by a cult-like group of people who only worship one person and have abandoned all pretense of acting on principles.
On Feb. 13, the leadership of the Republican Party in the U.S. Senate in Washington was faced with the responsibility of holding former president Donald Trump accountable for his actions. The former president had summoned a crowd to Washington with lies about a stolen election. On Jan. 6 he energized the mob with a rally and directed them to the Capitol with more lies, and he did nothing to stop it even as his agents attacked our government trying to overturn an election, murdered a police officer and caused death and injury to many more officers and people.
With full knowledge of events and even being witness to these events, 43 Republican senators voted to acquit based on the thin tissue of an excuse that Trump was already out of office.
Where is the leadership? Where is the courage? Where is the simple human decency?
The Republican Party I knew is dead.
BEN GUTHRIE
Interlaken