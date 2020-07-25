To the Editor:
Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery! Names we all know well. Lives taken through police misconduct, which has led to national outcry, civil unrest and protests in the streets in which signs containing these names and others are carried aloft as justification for the outrage. Is the outrage justified? Absolutely, 100%! These Black lives do matter.
But what about Secoria Turner, Amaria Jones, Natalia Wallace, Mekhi James, Sincere Gaston? WHO? These are just some of the children killed since June 20. Where are the signs for them? Where is the righteous anger for them? Why is the country not screaming in the streets about these Black lives?
Secoria Turner, 8 years old — shot by someone at a barricade in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was shot by police.
Natalia Wallace, age 7 — shot in a drive-by attack by gang members in Chicago.
Mekhi James, age 3, Sincere Gaston, age 1, Amaria Jones, age 13 — all killed in gang related violence in Chicago.
I weep for the society we have created in which we can compartmentalize which lives matter and even compartmentalize within a particular, sub-segment of society (race), which lives matter.
I am offended that I have to ask: How can we demonstrate in the streets for those lives lost to police misbehavior and not be equally or even more outraged by the murder of our children?
When we rail against those killing the kids in our neighborhoods as much as against police, then ALL Black Lives will Matter.
DAVE GALLEHER
Geneva