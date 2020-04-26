While fighting COVID-19, don’t forget the census
To the Editor:
Hello all! With the support of Donna Johnston and Bonnie Barney I’m reaching out to you, friends of the Yates’ Christmas Project, to share some important information.
Amid battling the coronavirus, our country is also asking the American people to help shape our future by completing the 2020 Census. Federal funding allocations for hospitals, schools, roads, transportation, Medicare, housing, childcare and more is solely based on census data. Data also determines the numbers of seats our state has in the House of Representatives.
Currently Yates County is lagging behind the nation and the state in census responses.
Most recent comparisons are: National, 51.8%; New York state, 46.2%; and Yates, 35.4%.
Among the towns, Starkey leads at 41.7 %, followed by Milo at 40.3%, Potter at 32.8% and Jerusalem at 32.3%. The lowest response rates are Middlesex at 26.4% and Italy at 24.8%. (These rates are updated daily. If you’d like to track them on you own you can do that at, https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html)
While these are tough times for all of us, please help your community receive the federal funding it needs for the next 10 years by filling out the Census.
Responding to it has never been easier. There’s no need to leave your house! You can do it in your pajamas over coffee. 10 questions … 10 minutes!
The best way to maintain social-distancing is to respond online or by phone. The online version can be found at www.my2020census.gov. Your invite contains a code you can use but no worries if you’ve misplaced it! You can still go to the site and use your address instead.
You can simply pick up the phone and call. The number for English speaking residents is 1-844-330-2020 and for Spanish speaking residents the number is 1-844-468-2020.
The following link will give you information about everything you need to know about all the ways to respond: https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html
Please do your part. Stay home. Get counted and encourage others to get counted too!
Thank you!
P.S. — If you represent the local media; faith-based, business or non-profit community; or a civic group I’d be happy to share the Census Bureau’s Media and Social Media Toolkits to simplify spreading the word. Just let me know.
DAWN E. BRUCIE
Census Outreach & Education Coordinator
ProAction of Steuben and Yates, Inc.