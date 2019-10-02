To the Editor:
The recent "Bigger Picture" columns on America's Best Value Inn (Times, Sept. 16, 17 and 23) were quite informative and, on the surface, make it seem like they didn't provide adequate amenities for their clients who may or may not be on public assistance.
The accompanying photo in the Sept. 23 article alluded to the fact that the young lady pictured was one of those receiving help. If that's the case, I was just a bit put out, as it appeared they may have been scrimping to make ends meet and living on assistance, but seemingly there were available funds for cigarettes! At how much a pack these days, and on our dime?
RALPH MILLER
Newark