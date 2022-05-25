To the Editor:
I would like to ask the legal experts, state by state, what their current guidelines are for certified naturopathic doctors who treat their patients without vaccines successfully. How can they personally, or their patients, attend social functions which require proof of vaccination when they certifiably avoid viruses naturopathically? Shouldn’t they have an automatic exemption, such as an alternative medicine pass?
There ARE certified naturopathic doctors and their patients who already know how to subdue or kill bacteria and viruses. Why does the news media ignore 3,000-year-old teachings from all peoples’ shamans, while politicians don’t even mention what line at the football game we can pass through with our naturopathic passes? Do we get a seat to watch our kids play, or do we divide again, sending us to a specially marked section? Do politicians address this at all?
When do these doctors get the recognition and attention of news media for just being a successful alternative doctor? I’m home-schooled in making my own medicines daily and successfully! What do you do with me? I have 40 years’ experience with no certification. Does this mean I’m not certified to teach others how to help themselves? Does this mean government agencies will tell me not to help myself or others?
People of America, please help me by asking these questions yourselves. These could be the most important health questions of your life. Give equal insurance to alternatives.
DENNIS SMOCK
Canandaigua