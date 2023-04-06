Why are SF employees leaving?
To the Editor:
As a regular Town Board attendee, I am starting to wonder why so many employees are leaving their jobs.
Over the last few years, there have been too many leaving our police force, highway and water and sewer departments. I’m sure there is a good reason.
I have started to contact past and present employees. To my surprise, I’m floored to hear some of their complaints. I’m not sure how this can be addressed! Seems like all the complaints are similar. Are the supervisor and Town Board aware of this? To my surprise, YES. Why is someone not taking steps to correct this?
Our town spends big money to send these employees to school to obtain their licenses or schooling, only to leave! This alone should open our eyes that something is wrong. No employee should feel that they are being harassed.
Let’s get to the bottom of this soon. Employees need our board and supervisor to get this under control. If we need different heads of departments changed, then let’s do it. We definitely need better communication and supervision skills than we have now. Let’s take care of all our employees, not just a few. Let’s encourage the employees to come forth and speak so everyone knows what’s going on.
Seems like these complaints are being swept under the rug and not being addressed. The taxpayers pay these salaries and should be aware of what’s going on.
To all employees present and past, please come forth and tell your side of this story to the public. I know many have expressed concern of retaliation, but you all need to be protected. This needs to be brought to the surface.
I now understand why we have had so many executive meetings. This is freedom of speech!
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls