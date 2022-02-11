Why get vaccinated, boosted if we’re forced to continue to mask?
To the Editor:
I refuse to wear a mask.
I’ve done everything the government has asked me to do. I eagerly got my vaccines and booster. I wore a mask when it was clear that the vulnerable and aged, pre-vaccine, were at risk from my horribly diseased breath. I’ve gotten the Excelsior Pass on my phone, so that I can show my papers when asked.
I am not sick and I pose no threat to anyone who is vaccinated. I support anyone’s right to not get the vaccine. They are exercising freedom of choice that is the bedrock of our founding. Life is about choices. However, all choice carries risk.
From the CDC website, these were the weekly average deaths per 100,000:
• Unvaccinated, 7.8.
• Vaccinated, no booster, 0.6.
• Vaccinated, with booster, 0.1.
So, people like myself, who have chosen to get vaccinated and boosted, have a 1 in a million chance of dying from Covid. Is this why I’m required to wear foggy glasses, go unheard in normal conversation, and be generally uncomfortable? Or am I protecting the unvaccinated, who have decided to risk their own health?
The weight of the government sitting on my chest to conform to a dress code, for no medical reason, is incongruent with the freedoms that I’ve grown accustomed to over 57 years.
I 100% support a private entity’s right to refuse service to anyone for any reason. If any business puts out a sign that they don’t want my unmasked commerce, I won’t darken their door.
KENNY FELLERS
Ovid