Why hasn’t Greene been censured?
To the Editor:
A letter that I recently sent to Rep. Tom Reed:
Dear Congressman Reed,
I recently heard a public statement by Congresswoman Marjorie Greene of Georgia. She made numerous statements that were untrue and perhaps harmful for the general public, such as recommending hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, et al. as treatments for Covid-19.
Why is there no censure of this congresswoman? These statements are harmful, if not downright idiotic. Nobody should abuse the trust given to them to commit these unspeakable acts of misinformation for the purpose of getting press or media attention.
Why isn’t Congress going to censure her?
I look forward to your response.
JAMES BOBRESKI
Penn Yan