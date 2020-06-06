WIC program can help with grandparents raising children
To the Editor:
More and more children are being raised by grandparents or other caregivers in our community. In fact, it is estimated that over 130,000 grandparents are raising grandchildren in New York state.
Single fathers, foster parents, and other relatives like aunts and uncles, cousins and siblings are full-time caretakers for many children as well.
While there are a lot of reasons why a child may need to live with a grandparent, relative or foster parent, one thing is certain: There are services that can help make life easier.
The Women, Infants and Children Program is one that can do exactly that. WIC provides healthy food, nutrition advice and referrals to other helpful services for children under age 5. Caregivers of a child under age 5 can apply on behalf of that child. WIC promotes and supports a healthy lifestyle.
For free, confidential help with WIC, contact your local WIC Help Specialist at (607) 377-4313 or DowdleA@proactioninc.org.
AMANDA L. DOWDLE
WIC Help Specialist
Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc.