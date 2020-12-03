To the Editor:
As a proud Catholic my whole life I enjoy reading the "Catholic Courier" newspaper when it arrives in my mailbox. But, if I want to hear all the Catholic news that is fit to read, I go online.
Lately I have been following a guy named Carlo Maria Vigano. Most local Catholics probably don’t know him. He is the former Catholic Archbishop Nuncio to the United States (look that up if you want to know what the duties of a Nuncio to the U.S. are). Just recently, Archbishop Vigano slammed the U.S. Bishops Conference when they declared support for “the second Catholic President in the history of the United Sates.” They forgot the negligible detail that Biden is avidly pro-abortion, a supporter of LGBT ideology and of anti-Catholic globalism.
All Catholics who understand how bad this is must get involved. Expect and demand your priests and bishops know and adhere to full Catholic official teaching.
With bishops like that who needs bishops?
BILL McHALE
Seneca Falls