With price of eggs, consider Geneva Peeps
To the Editor:
Thank you, Gordon Hommel (Times, Jan. 17), for bringing to our attention the perils and pitfalls of consuming eggs and the conditions hens are allegedly exposed to today while the consumer now pays nearly $5 a dozen for “commercially raised” eggs and $7 a dozen for free-range eggs.
I welcome you to Geneva Peeps, an egg cooperative on State Street in Geneva. Last year, my $100 membership yielded nearly 42 dozen eggs at a cost of about $2.38 per dozen of free-range eggs from 65-140 wonderfully pampered chickens.
Twenty-eight to 40 members, many of whom are families with children, join the co-op to teach lifelong values of responsibility, animal care and subsistence. We all have chores as we work together raising the chicks in our homes, introducing them to the flock, and then retiring them to a farm when they no longer produce eggs.
The coops are clean, the chickens are abundantly well fed, and their water is fresh. From sunrise to sunset, they enjoy their pleasant, free-range home in the city of Geneva.
I encourage everyone interested in joining our Geneva Peeps family where camaraderie abounds to contact any member for a tour, call 503-922-1589, or email jeff@genevapeeps.org. We are actively looking for families and dedicated folks to further our and each member’s mission.
TOM BURRALL
Geneva