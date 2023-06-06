With trans athletes, Tenney takes too simple a view
To the Editor:
I would rather be doing anything other than writing a letter to the editor.
But Rep. Claudia Tenney’s guest appearance on April 22 — “Women athletes united to protect women’s sports” — requires a strong rebuttal. What angered me, as everyone should be angered, is her attack on a small misunderstood and vulnerable group of individuals to further her own ambitions.
As many politicians and all authoritarians are rather good at, Tenney takes a very complex issue and makes a false claim that it is a simple black-and-white issue. She uses one extreme example of a transgender female collegiate athlete winning a championship to claim that all transgender females be banned from playing sports including at all age levels because somehow they have an unfair advantage against biological females. The claim that transgender females have greater muscle mass and strength being born as a male that bestows a physical advantage over cisgender females is false. This is especially a false assumption for youth in sports. This one example happened at the very highest level of collegiate competition and has little to no bearing on sports at the high school and lower age levels.
She praises her positive experiences having played sports throughout her life, but yet the bill she is promoting would discriminate against trans youth by either prohibiting them from playing sports altogether or forcing them to play with others contrary to their gender identity, such as forcing a trans girl to play on a boys team. Where is her compassion, tolerance and support of our children?
Historically the personal rights and freedoms of so many groups have been restricted; people of color, women, immigrants, gays and now transgender individuals. Tenney, like many other MAGA Republicans, has nothing better to do than to somehow bolster their image by picking on a vulnerable minority to attack, in this case transgender children. Her article is filled with misinformation and falsehoods about transgender females. Her comments demonstrate that she does not even believe that transgender exists. For most people their biological status or sex at birth is the same as the gender they identify with. For a transgender person their biological status or sex at birth does not align with the gender they identify with. For example a baby born with male genitalia and identified at birth as male may grow up feeling and knowing herself as a female, her gender identity.
Tenney ignores this complex gender identity continuum and an individual’s right to live a life that conforms to their sense of self. She wants to legislate conformity.
Fortunately, this bill will never pass Congress, but in Republican state legislatures across the country, bills like this are becoming law, weaponizing gender identity for no other reason than that is what hateful people can and will do.
JIM ENGEL
Geneva