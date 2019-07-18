Wolcott area comes together to help homeless families
To the Editor:
They say it takes a village to make good things happen.
Recently, two homeless family groups were hosted at Faith United Methodist Church in Wolcott, and the village came together as volunteers from many churches and service groups including; Alton United Methodist Church, North Rose United Methodist Church, Rose United Methodist Church, Wolcott Rotary, Rotarians from surrounding towns, and the Sodus Bible Baptist Church.
There were dozens of people who came to help by transporting the families, chaperoning overnight, preparing and serving food, or socializing with the adults. Setting up and taking down inflatable beds was easier than expected. The meals were all home made by some of the best cooks in Wayne County.
I would like to express my appreciation to everyone who helped in any way and to Pastor Diane Walker and Shelly Cahoon who had the great task of scheduling volunteers and coordinating this week-long event.
The two families have moved on to Sodus from Wolcott for their next week of support. One of the family members has already interviewed and been hired to a job. If anyone would like to participate in their program, please call Family Promise at (585) 708-9586 and speak with Graig Roberts.
BRIAN DEAN
Wolcott
