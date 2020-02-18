To the Editor:
This business of the flag salute stirs the emotions. It seems simple. If you stand and say the current version of the Pledge of Allegiance, you’re a patriot, and if you don’t participate, you’re unpatriotic.
Does how you live have anything to do with it?
I’ll bet former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins stood and recited the pledge, and sang the national anthem, every chance he got; probably wore a flag lapel pin, too. I’m pretty sure he considers himself a patriot, even though he is now serving time for abusing his position for personal gain.
On a local level, I think it would be more appropriate at city, town or county board meetings to pledge to do the work of the people who sent you there to the best of your ability, without prejudice or bias, and with respect for those serving with you and for the people you serve. That’s a difficult job and worthy of a reminder before the start of business.
I wonder what our country’s founders would think about pledging allegiance to the national government before local meetings and about other rituals we have adopted. It’s hard to tell. They debated the question of state and federal officials making an oath to uphold the Constitution and came down on the side of yes, but this was at the start of a term in office and not something repeated before each meeting.
My guess is there would be strong views on both sides, like the path to many of their decisions, some of which have stood the test of time, and some of which have not.
MARK VENUTI
Geneva