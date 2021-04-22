Wondering why sign was defaced at Williamson church
To the Editor:
An open letter to the person(s) who recently defaced the anti-racism sign on Route 104 in front of Redeem Bethel Church in Williamson:
Seven months ago, a privately-owned sign was placed on private property that read: Your Voice Counts, VOTE, Black Lives Matter, Wayne Action for Racial Equality.
After the November election, it was changed to read: Your Voice Counts, SPEAK UP, Black Lives Matter, Wayne Action for Racial Equality.
The only part of the sign that you spray-painted over was “Black Lives Matter.” I am wondering why you would deface the sign? And why now? (is it the Derek Chauvin trial?) And why only that part of the sign?
Perhaps you were sick and tired of the phrase Black Lives Matter when, of course, ALL lives matter. Yes, they certainly do, no doubt about it — mine, yours, law enforcement officers’ and people of color, regardless of race. So here is what you may not know: The phrase Black Lives Matter was coined by a small group of Black women activists in Los Angeles who could no longer tolerate the too frequent attacks on and murders by police officers of Black people and the public’s ongoing tolerance of these events. It was clear to them that too many people believe that Black lives DON’T matter. So, YES! BLACK LIVES DO MATTER! It is a given that people already know that white and blue lives matter, but if any change is to occur, we must shout from the rooftops that BACK LIVES MATTER!
I still am not sure why you defaced the sign, though. If you support law enforcement, why would you violate the law by vandalizing the sign and the laws regarding private property? If you believe in the Constitution, and maybe in particular, your understanding of the Second Amendment regarding bearing arms, why would you deny others their First Amendment right to free speech?
The fact that you only spray painted over the Black Lives Matter portion of the sign suggests that maybe you think that Black lives DON’T matter, all the more reason for us to keep shouting it!
REV. MACK H. SMITH JR.
Member WARE Billboard &
Sign Committee