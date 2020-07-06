To the Editor:
When this crisis first began, we, as citizens in the Finger Lakes region of New York state, were unsure on how we would really be affected.
Obviously, none of us saw the real extent of the pandemic as it is today, but as workers, we could not have seen the amount of furloughs and layoffs that would come as a result of it.
Although it is important to take care of those furloughed and laid off, it is also very important that those who have not been yet rewarded for continuing to work, even with the potential risk to their own health. That is why the Rewarding American Workers Act, which Congressman Tom Reed had a large hand in creating, is such an important one. This bill will show essential workers that they have not been forgotten when they see so much aid going to those furloughed and laid off.
Through advanceable and refundable tax credits to employers, workers would earn a bonus equal to 30% of their earned wages through the crisis for those making under $30,000/year, a 5% bonus to those earning under $55,000/year, and $600 to those making between $55,000 and $99,000/year, which ensures essential workers get financial relief during this crisis.
Congressman Reed said about the bill, “I care about rewarding workers who have persevered through this crisis and showed up to work.” The work he has done on this bill should be commended, and we should be proud of our Congressman.
JONALLE WHEELER, RN
Geneva