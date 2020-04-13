To the Editor:
This new learning modality can stretch our comfort zone to new limits, quite painlessly. We embrace the “Viral Mindset” when we acknowledge that the quiet invasive power of the coronavirus has “temporarily” outsmarted us. It can pass through our protective boundaries without tripping our warning system. It takes on a “life” of its own in its journey to find a host. Its search is fruitful until we outsmart it. The elementary teacher’s question is an affirmation that we have “a life of our own” and it is up to us to express it responsibly.
“What can I ask children to do, so they will wash their hands?”
The pictures of children washing off the ink that the teacher has stamped on their hands is a graphic image that is retrievable by anyone who cares about children, their health and well-being. This simple action is a clear reminder that “children take on a life of their own” when we provide the environment where they can flourish.
The insight and behavior of the teacher illustrates her stretch to embrace the “Viral Mindset." She behaved like curious children busy at play. She saw the challenge and looked inside herself for the solution. Indeed she did outsmart the virus and offered to anyone who cares about “healthy living” in the context of today’s crisis a behavior that world leaders have adopted.
Thoughtful adults/parents who adopt the “viral mindset” will abandon the role of “bringing up children” but replace it with the desire to create an environment where children can flourish. This is an ideal time to initiate such change. Indeed, imagine what most adults have not yet conceived: “Our children depend upon us to provide an environment where they can flourish." It takes very little thought to answer the question: “How do we do this?” TOGETHER!
Our preoccupation with stopping the spread of the coronavirus provides us with a very potent stimulus to act now. At a time when it’s important that we “limit intimate contact” to protect ourselves and others from this “infectious virus” is an ideal time to work together to create the environment where our children can flourish.
FRED BROCKWAY
Retired guidance counselor
Geneva