To the Editor:
When Gov. Como issued a mandate for Police Reform and Revitalization the citizens of New York State saw hope that long-overdue change could possibly happen.
A Geneva street initiative for such change had already begun with grassroot sincerity. Within a few months the city of Geneva responded to this call-for-action and City Council stepped up, with nearly 95% new representation. The energy that they devoted to this effort with its multiple layers of complexity represents an unprecedented gift of service to our community.
At the same time a citizen-police “collective” took up the cause with regular sessions and ongoing reporting of their progress. Finally, multiple open sessions for total community input were held. During all of those months community input was practically non-stop.
Mr. Pinco where were you? Imagine if you had been willing to listen and also willing to share your opinions in any of the opportunities available you would now be a part of a “history-making event." There would be no need for you to rush to create what you call “Geneva United” because you would be “one of the planks” of a United Geneva.
The tried and true ingredients of community-building are: Cooperation and Mutual Aid.
FRED BROCKWAY
Geneva