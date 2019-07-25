To the Editor:
I hope that you and your readers will take an interest in a social problem that does not receive enough attention. That problem is workplace bullying.
A good definition of workplace bullying is that it is repeated mistreatment of one or more workers (the targets and victims) by one or more perpetrators. It is abusive conduct that is threatening, humiliating, intimidating, demeaning, and/or verbally abusive.
Research indicates that 20% to 40% of Americans have been bullied at work. It also indicates that 45% of targets/victims suffer stress-related health problems. Existent research is split between studies that find that about 60% of workplace bullies are men and that about 60% of workplace bullies are women.
Studies also find that 70% of female workers who are bullied are bullied by females.
My own theory is that what is behind what is going on here is what you might call the abuse and misuse of having power and control over others and that it has an element and dimension of psychological and emotional sadism to it.
STEWART B. EPSTEIN
Rochester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.