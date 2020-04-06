To the Editor:
It worries me to see my fellow citizens hoodwinked by writers and politicians proclaiming the advantages of socialism and falsely claiming that Republican healthcare policies are killing thousands of older Americans.
Instituting universal healthcare would not make it available for all. The present COVID-19 pandemic will be a test of overwhelming healthcare demand. Many people like Sen. Bernie Sanders' socialist proposals of free stuff for everyone.
It appears that Bernie has taken the motto of his neighboring state of New Hampshire, "Live Free or Die," to mean get your neighbor to pay for everything you need or want or die trying.
JUNE PENDLETON
Rushville