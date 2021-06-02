Writer begs to differ with Greenidge claims
To The Editor:
This year marked the 57th anniversary of the National Lake Trout Derby. I remember the first. I was 13. I remember the 20-pound trout on display at Harmon’s for us to marvel. Seneca Lake is the reason we are here. The decisions we make today should result in a sustainable Seneca Lake ecosystem for seven generations. That is the Great Law of the Haudenosaunee who were here before us. It is still good law.
As I see it, the new owners of the old Dresden power plant, using the Orwellian brand “Greenidge Generation,” are playing hide the salami. They needed a Public Service Commission permit. They told the PSC they were going to produce electricity for the public grid. The PSC granted the permit. The Cuomo administration gave them a $300,000 grant. Then they persuaded Yates County to reduce their real-estate taxes from approximately $1 million a year to $150,000 a year for 10 years, a tax savings of $8.5 million.
The SEC filing by a San Francisco lawyer describes their business as the first vertically integrated bitcoin mining facility in the nation. They tout access to the Empire Pipeline with the cheapest natural gas in the country. They generate only the power they need and consume every watt they generate. There is a breaker between them and the public grid, and they operate only on their side. It is almost a perfect closed system: hardly regulated, minimally taxed and enormously profitable.
What they try not to mention is the 134 million gallons that they will be sucking out of the lake every year, boiling into steam and spitting back into the lake at 105 degrees at no cost to them. And there’s the salami.
In March they were generating 19 megawatts a day. Their public offering says that will soon be 85 megawatts. If that ramping up were for public use, it would need PSC review. So they obtained a PSC ruling that they were not a public utility, in direct contradiction to the rationale for which they got $300K from the state and an $8.5 million tax abatement from Yates County.
So, I wonder. If the power for their operation has no public utility, what do we gain by donating 134 million gallons of water a year and letting them discharge it back into the lake at trout-killing temperature? They claim their discharge has not been proven harmful, and that they are in full accord with applicable law. I beg to differ. This shock to the lake has no purpose except to make ridiculous money for Silicon Valley dweebs. Their tax-deductible $25K contribution to the Dresden Fire Department does not persuade me otherwise.
What is going on in Dresden is not in accord with the Great Law, unless we see it as an opportunity to create a sustainable carp fishery for the next seven generations to harvest for the markets of China.
TIM O’DONNELL
Geneva