To the Editor,
Our response to the Guest Appearance by Anna Petti, "Despite mandates, virus continues to spread," Finger Lakes Times, Jan. 8, questioning the effectiveness of masks:
• Would you want your surgeon to operate on you without a mask?
• There is no evidence that masks diminish inspired oxygen. (https://www.physoc.org/blog/are-face-masks-reducing-the-oxygen-in-your-blood/ and myth-face-masks-can-reduce-oxygen-getting-to-the-lungs-and-bloodstream).
• Recent reviews of multiple studies do show the effectiveness of properly wearing a mask (new COVID-19 infections drops by 53%, according to a study published in the British Medical Journal, Nov. 21, 2020).
• In one study across 200 countries, mandatory mask wearing resulted in nearly 46% fewer negative outcomes from COVID-19. In another study in the U.S., coronavirus transmission was reduced 29% in states where masks were mandatory.
There is a failure of the writer to understand the scientific method, resulting in the misinterpretation of available literature. Science is self-correcting. Initially, there was the suggestion that masks were not necessary. However, upon further data collection, study, and peer review, it became clear that masks do make a difference. As more information was gathered, the understanding of the role of masking changed. This is to be expected and respected. Failure to appreciate this process has resulted in the common error of unsupported allegations of “lying” directed toward such scientists as Dr. Fauci by some observers.
Yes, the fully vaccinated do get infections and are capable of passing the infection on to others. However, they are well-protected from the serious consequences of prolonged hospitalizations and “long covid."
The vaccines were initially approved as “emergency” drugs. They are now fully vetted and approved.
People are free to have the independence and the “freedom to base such work on their personal, spiritual beliefs …” However, our freedom and independence end when others are endangered. If you choose to not wear a mask, or not get vaccinated, you should not expose others to the risk you are taking. We are not free to recklessly infect others, especially, if one is a health care worker. Where is the principle of community over “my independence,” “my freedom,” “my choice”?
Elective surgeries are being canceled and hospitals nearly filled to capacity with patients who have this preventable disease. This is to the detriment of other patients (strokes, MI, MVAs, etc.) who often are diverted to a distant hospital because so many beds are occupied by Covid patients. It may come to having to choose between who is treated and who is not if the epidemic continues. Will you or a loved one be deprived of health care if all hospital beds are taken?
Gov. Hochul has hardly caused this crisis. She is trying to mitigate the risk by way of the mask mandate.
Finally, from George MacDonald, RN: “One can only speculate about how much the unmasked and unvaccinated have cost society — not only in the extra care they must receive but in the extra care those they have infected need to receive — plus the economic burden they have placed on commerce and industry. I suspect the amount is in the trillions.”
J. PETER GREGOIRE, M.D., Romulus and
DAN WEINSTOCK, M.D., Geneva