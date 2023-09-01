To the Editor:
A recent letter sent to the supervisor and town board in Seneca Falls:
Friends and neighbors:
You are certainly aware that the Seneca Meadows Landfill affects not only Seneca Falls but the entire Finger Lakes region, especially Geneva and villages in close proximity. Its appalling mountain of poisonous excrescence threatens the health and well-being of generations to come.
Don’t be suckered by money or cowed by threats into giving in to Seneca Meadows’ demands to expand and continue operations beyond the 2025 deadline. Local environmental stewards like Seneca Lake Guardian and other organizations have successfully fought off other encroachments on our region. Take a stand and you will gain massive community support and leave a proud (rather than shameful) legacy for your grandchildren.
Sincerely,
CATHERINE K. FALLON
Geneva