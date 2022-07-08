Writer made serious errors in guest op-ed
To the Editor:
In response to Celis Franco’s guest appearance (Times, June 25), I’m going to start by pointing out the obvious errors.
She states that mandatory jail for gun-related crimes would be a step in the right direction. The problem with that statement is most mass shootings in our schools or workplaces are committed by people that have no intention of getting out alive. Who cares about jail when they’re going to be dead by sundown?
And her idea of turning our schools into prisons with armed guards wandering the halls so that the NRA folks can have all the guns they want is going to have a horribly negative effect on America’s children. Imagine what happens when our kids grow old enough to discover that politicians traded their youth for votes. After all, gun violence doesn’t exist in a vacuum; it lives and flourishes in the halls of the Senate and House, where the likes of Mitch McConnell keep any form of sensible legislation from seeing the light of day in order to keep getting elected.
And to cherry-pick a fact about gun violence (she states more folks die from hands and feet and knives than by rifles) is a sad reminder as to how far folks will go to minimize the guilt they must feel about their stance on firearms.
There were 2,401 deaths in 2020 by the aforementioned hands and feet and knives — and 13,663 by firearms.
Have you ever heard of a mass knifing or drive-by mass killing by feet and hands?
Me neither.
And lastly, for her to say that I believe collectors of firearms to have mental issues was incorrect. I wrote that if you feel you need to own an arsenal for protection, that is a sign of mental illness.
PETE MITCHELL
Geneva