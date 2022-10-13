Writer misrepresents the facts when it comes to gun regulations
Mr. Ron Pesta (Times, Sept. 3) goes to great length to diminish the importance of public safety and the dangers posed by gun ownership in the hands of people who cause harm to themselves and the public.
His column starts by stating or implying citizens who support gun regulations as being emotional (ill-rational) Leftists with disregard for the facts. I do not understand why conservatives consider people with a different view on public policy to be Leftist. There exists an abundance of public polling that shows 80% of gun owners support moderate gun controls, and he continues with complaining why the Left is focused on the gun, because it is only a “tool.” Well, the focus isn’t on the tool, it is about access for people who cause harm while using a deadly tool — in this case, a gun.
He moves on with quoting 33,000 gun-related deaths per year and offers a comparative analysis of all annual deaths in the country, leaving the impression 33,000 deaths is not a big deal in statistics. I have a hard time imagining telling a parent, family, and friends whose 6-year-old child has been murdered in a public school by a tool of mass destruction that it is statistically no big deal.
Mr. Pesta misrepresents the facts he is quoting. For example, pointing out the numbers in California with highest gun controls he fails to disclose California ranks seventh in the nation in having the lowest gun deaths. Meaning states with fewer gun restrictions rank higher in the category of gun deaths. He quotes the number of deaths related to medical errors, and seems to be relying on a Johns Hopkins study that concluded 200,000 to 400,000 hospital deaths occur annually by medical errors. This study has failed to meet peer review and has been widely debunked by the academic community. This would mean 56% of all deaths in the hospital are caused by medical errors, not a fact. It is easy to see Mr. Pesta is misusing information to argue gun regulation should not be enacted.
He seems to hold an opinion the Second Amendment as absolute, no governance control be applied. This simply is not fact. Is he expressing a bit of government paranoia as reason for gun ownership so citizens are prepared, a standby militia ready to attack government if citizens feel offended by public policy?
Considering recent public murders have been carried out by young people using weapons of mass destruction, what I find disconcerting is this question: Should we be using public funding that provides a platform, like S.C.O.P.E, for radical ideas in line with NRA dogma teaching children on the use of dangerous weapons? I don’t have an answer to this, but it is disconcerting and something to think about as a community.
GARY EZELL
Waterloo