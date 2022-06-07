To the Editor:
In response to Mr. Lazzaro's letter (Times, May 27), he stated that a gun is a weapon. He next defines a weapon as a thing designed or used for inflicting bodily harm or physical damage.
Well, people have been hurting one another long before we discovered gunpowder. Not having a gun will not stop those who are intent on doing harm.
We have seen, time and time again, when people have used bombs, vehicles, knives, planes and more to commit evil acts.
Taking away rights from an entire group of law-abiding citizens who have done no wrong is ludicrous.
In his belief of so-called modifying the 2nd Amendment, it is again clear that he feels that only police and military should have firearms. But he forgot one group — the criminals, for they obey no laws.
FRANK A. CAPOZZI
Chairman
Shooters Committee on Political Education
Seneca County Chapter