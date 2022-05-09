Letter writer needs to get his facts straight
To the Editor:
I read in the April 25 Times that Patrick Boyd suggested I check a dictionary for the definition of electorate. He then goes on to say the Electoral College is “an assembly elected by the voters to elect the president.”
WRONG.
The Electoral College is defined as “A body of people representing the states of the United States who formally cast votes for the election of the President and Vice President. A body of electors chosen or appointed by a larger group. Each state appoints electors pursuant to the methods described by its legislature.”
APPOINTED, Mr. Boyd, not elected.
Originally the Electoral College provided the Continental Congress with a compromise between two main proposals: the popular election of the President and the election of the President by Congress. This came about because some of the Founding Fathers didn’t trust the average voter (white males who owned property) to be intelligent enough to choose their leader. You see, Mr. Boyd, I DO my research.
In another part of his letter Mr. Boyd calls Pete Mitchell a liar. How about Donald Trump, Mr. Boyd? In his Jan. 6 speech, Mr. Trump said — and I quote — “I’ve been in two elections. I won them both and the second one, I won much bigger than the first. OK?” I guess he can’t count since in the 2016 election Mr. Trump lost the popular vote by over 2 million and the 2020 election by even more.
That was just one of the many lies Trump put forth in that speech, including lies about voter fraud; all of which contributed to his followers’ attack on the Capitol.
When asked if his speech helped incite that riot, Donald Trump said no. But then, he’s the man who said in 2005, “You never blame yourself. You have to blame something else. If you do something bad, never, ever blame yourself.”
RICHARD CICIARELLI
Phelps