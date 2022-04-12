Writer off base criticizing Biden’s SCOTUS choice
To the Editor:
A recent letter to the editor stands as a caution to readers against forming, and publicizing, strong opinions on matters based on social media, cable news, etc.
Priscilla Shoemaker (Times, March 17) shared her disapproval of President Biden’s publicized intent to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. It would be “above the law” to do so, and further, Judge Brown Jackson has, “a history of left-wing activism on and off the bench.”
The writer might be surprised to learn that Presidents Reagan, G.H.W. Bush, and Trump — all Republicans, for what it is worth — nominated justices to the Supreme Court based on race and/or gender. While the Bush White House only meekly acknowledged the role this played in the nomination, Presidents Reagan and Trump both went on record with their intent to name a woman to the court beforehand.
Knowing that now, what makes the writer believe any of these Presidents broke the law in doing so? What law would that be? The U.S. Constitution does not prohibit nominating judges based on race or gender. Nor, as far as I can tell, does federal law. Judge Brown Jackson is being nominated to an office in the judiciary, not hired in the executive branch; the law, in text and intent, pertains to the latter. This may go against some of our internalized norms, but it isn’t illegal or “above the law.”
As to Judge Brown Jackson’s activism, one is left wondering just what the writer means by “activism” and where exactly the objection lies. Is the objection that her activism is left-wing, whereas if it were right-wing it would be acceptable? Or, is the objection based on legal philosophy and theories of Constitutional interpretation? If the latter, I regret to share that there is no objective, value neutral legal philosophy, and “judicial activism” is a label used deployed by right-wing and left-wing pundits alike to paint their opponents when their opinions run counter to their own.
Everyone is entitled to keep their own opinions, but when they’re far afield of our personal experience, or just ill-researched, the world is better off when we keep them to ourselves just a little more.
BEN LOPATIN
Geneva