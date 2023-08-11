Writer must be careful about ‘lifestyle’ usage
To the Editor:
A recent Letter to the Editor used the term “LGBT lifestyle” twice in reference to people who identify as members of the LGBTQ community.
The word “lifestyle” implies a choice, such as one might choose a suburban lifestyle instead of an urban one. Assuming the writer of the letter is straight, I’d like to ask him when he chose the “straight” lifestyle? Was it a difficult decision?
The thing is, no one I know, straight or LGBTQ, had a choice in the matter. We all are simply born with our unique and individual sexuality.
There’s an even more pernicious aspect to using the term “lifestyle” to refer to a community of people. It’s the implied condemnation of making such a choice, as if LGBTQ people choose to not be straight and thus are worthy of disdain, discrimination or even violence, since apparently the letter writer views their “LGBT lifestyle” as abnormal at best and sinful and immoral at worst.
DAVID DEE
Geneva / Rose Valley, Pa.