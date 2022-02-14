Writer needs to do a little research
To the Editor:
It looks like Jim Wedman is at it again; this time attacking President Biden and “the Dem libs” for the increase in Social Security not keeping up with inflation.
Perhaps a quick history lesson is in order.
On Aug. 14, 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act, creating what was called the Social Security Board. This was renamed the Social Security Administration in 1946 and was an organization completely independent of political party influence.
On April 11, 1953, President Eisenhower made SSA a part of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare. At this point, because it was part of a Cabinet department, political influences could be brought to bear.
On Aug. 15, 1994, however, President Clinton returned SSA to its original state as an independent agency. As such, no president or political party controls it or has anything to do with increases in payrolls or Medicare costs.
In another part of his letter Mr. Wedman cries about how President Biden “couldn’t wait to eliminate” Donald Trump’s “job creation.” According to a Reuters report, in December of 2021 “nonfarm payroll likely increased by 400,000 jobs.” The report goes on to say, “Should payrolls meet expectations, a whopping 6.5 million jobs would have been created in 2021,” adding “This would be the largest annual increase in employment since record keeping started in 1939.”
Perhaps Mr. Wedman should do a little research and learn the facts before writing his letters. But then, many Trump supporters aren’t concerned with facts.
RICHARD CICIARELLI
Phelps