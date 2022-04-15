Writer’s anti-firearm stance is worrisome
To the Editor:
In regard to Mr. Lazzaro’s letter (Times, April 11) on the Second Amendment and how it relates to violent crime, he cites the shooting in Sacramento, Calif. It is very easy to put the blame on gun ownership and not where it truly belongs.
This was a crime perpetrated by criminals, particularly one with a long history of violence who was released early from prison just one month prior (the state of California has very strict laws on ownership of any type of firearm). A criminal does not worry about complying with such laws.
In Mr. Lazzaro’s opinion, no one should be allowed to own a firearm unless under strict special circumstances. Please explain under what circumstances and who would make this decision.
In closing, your statement that the NRA and its members’ views on firearm ownership is very troubling to me. To label one’s views that differ from yours as grounds to be called a terrorist and to be placed on a watch list is facetious.
FRANK A. CAPOZZI
Chairman
Shooters Committee on Political Education
Seneca County Chapter