To the Editor:
Bravo Pete Mitchell and Bob Raymer. You made such good points (Times, May 7-8) toward Mr. McCorkle’s predictable ranting in this paper.
Mr. McCorkle is getting increasingly more outrageous. His vitriolic spewing toward the Geneva Police Department is proof of this. I wonder what the heart of the matter is. Is it entitlement issues or extreme frustration? Whatever it is, it’s escalating, which is a huge red flag. Free speech is alive and well, but when one displays such radical outrage, it needs to be addressed.
As society continues to witness catastrophic results of unchecked anger that often have devastating consequences, citizens in Geneva need to be on guard since it could very well happen here.
KATHY AMMERMAN
Geneva