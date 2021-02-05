To the Editor:
In response to the letter from Jodi Dean of HWS ("Despite what columnist thinks, Geneva becoming more accountable, inclusive"):
First and foremost Jodi, the “old and tired” people of Geneva do not need a lesson in history. Quite to the contrary such lessons were taught in grade school, so please save your drama for your own students of socialism and communism.
Secondly, you would be incorrect in thinking you and the well-organized group of PPP are going to bring our city’s history to a close. I am here to tell you that your comments are downright insulting. You are being disrespectful to the many great men and women that have worked hard all of their lives to support and grow this city.
Please save your rhetoric for campus because your opinion does not matter to 12,000 of Geneva’s citizens.
MARY PASSALACQUA
City of Geneva