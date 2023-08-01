Writer’s May 22 piece insulting, outrageous
To the Editor:
John Murtari’s May 22 column, “Reproductive Rights and Misandry,” is so offensive in so many ways I hardly know where to begin.
Apparently, Mr. Murtari feels that “misandry” (dislike of, contempt for, or prejudice against men) is rampant in our culture and laws. Could it be that he’s unaware that women have been prevented from enjoying all the perks of citizenship and, in fact, basic human rights for most of our country’s history?
He devotes most of his column to the subject of reproductive rights. He bashes single mothers and feels sorry for men who have discovered they have adult children, saying about them, “Mom may have considered them a good groin tickler, but didn’t want them involved with the child they created together. Imagine that!” What an ignorant, crass, and offensive thing to say.
He also feels bad for a man “pulled into family court” and “forced” to pay child support for a 5-year-old child he knew nothing about. I guess it didn’t occur to this man that keeping his fly zipped five years and nine months ago was an option. Hey, Mr. Murtari, do you realize that MEN are involved in creating 100% of unwanted pregnancies (often against the woman’s wishes)?!
He says, “It’s funny when we focus just on numbers to prove bias,” citing the fact that the vast majority of nurses and elementary school teachers are female. I’m not sure what his point is here; is he trying to say that low numbers of women in other professions is not the result of bias — when there’s ample evidence that women have historically been discriminated against in more lucrative fields? He fails to make a connection between this observation and the rest of the piece.
In closing, I don’t think I have ever read an article in which women were repeatedly insulted and denigrated to the extent they are in this column.
Perhaps Mr. Murtari should start reading current and reliable news sources and think about expanding his social circle. Then maybe his future columns won’t be based on outdated, offensive and dangerous tropes or anecdotes from misogynistic men. Imagine that!
LARRAINE MAHONEY
Seneca Falls