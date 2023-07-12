To the Editor:
In May, the Edith B. Ford Memorial Library student interns raised over $850 to be donated to young adult mental health organizations — Shatterproof and The Trevor Project.
The Young Adult Community Engagement program, or YACEP, was a 9-month paid internship open to young adults and students in southern Seneca County. The library has a rich history in providing teens with job opportunities and educational programs. The 2022-23 iteration of the YACEP internship aimed to combine both of those while empowering young adults and the community to create an innovative, youth-driven project together.
Participants were mentored by those in the community who are passionate about making positive changes. Local speakers included: Theresa Lahr from Seneca Towns Engaging People for Solutions (STEPS); Ovid Supervisor Joe Borst; Seneca County Deputy Director of Planning & Community Development Joe McGrath; South Seneca teacher Patty Parsons; Agriculture and Horticulture Issue Leader Graham Savio; and more. Students then worked with the library and community mentors to create a project that focused on something that is relevant and important to them, mental health awareness.
The interns created The Awareness Project. They conducted outreach, planned and promoted the event, and created a 1-mile mental health awareness and fundraising walk through Ovid. The students believe that education, awareness, and practice are all important aspects of caring for oneself and hoped that the community walk touched on all three of those aspects. The students also created a “Finger Painting through Emotions” art station for community members that wanted to participate in the day but were unable to go on the walk.
The event was held on May 13 and in order to participate, the interns asked that a donation be made to Shatterproof or The Trevor Project, both mental health support groups for teens. Through all of their hard work and dedication, the interns raised over $850. The YACEP interns were truly touched by the care and compassion the community showed. YACEP participant Brooke D. said, “The community really came together to support and uplift young people who struggle with mental health. The contributions were powerful, thank you!” A special thank you goes out to Theresa Lahr for helping the interns feel confident and excited about their event.
Needless to say, the library is so very proud of the participating students. They showed creativity, drive, and passion. The library plans on running this internship again next year, with a few minor changes. The 2024 iteration of YACEP will begin in February and end in May, with students meeting every Monday for four months, instead of meeting every other Monday for nine months. Please keep an eye out for more information regarding the next round of YACEP as winter approaches.
Thank you to all of the community members who donated, who showed up to the event, and who showed the teens in our community that they are listening and that they care!
AMBER PASIAK
Librarian, Edith B. Ford Memorial Library