To the Editor:
Generosity shown by bell-ringers, organizers, and donors allowed the Yates Christmas Project to provide gift cards in a COVID-safe drive-thru setting this year. A $25 gift was given to each of 308 families, in addition to a $25 gift card for each of the 903 children represented. That’s a whopping $30,275 worth of generosity from a caring community.
Many thanks. Everyone at YCP hopes 2021 will see us back in normal mode, providing clothing, toys, games, books, and blankets to families in need of a holiday hug.
DICK and BONNIE BARNEY
Penn Yan