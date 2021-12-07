Yates Community Center is a gem
To the Editor:
It was refreshing to see an article on the Yates Community Center in Penn Yan. The center is a hidden gem of the Yates County area and deserves to be recognized.
When my wife and I moved into this area in 2018, we visited many locations in Geneva and Penn Yan to see where we could work out. We were fortunate to find the YCC and, hopefully after reading the recent article, I hope others will discover it as well.
This facility is clean, airy, bright, affordable and has all of the state-of-the-art equipment, plus it offers all types of classes throughout the year. The YCC receives no money from the village of Penn Yan or Yates County and is solely funded by donations, membership fees, and grants. It offers rates that are designed to attract all ages without breaking the bank.
Building the new addition will be a real asset to the Yates County Community!
Dawn Shipman, the fitness manager, works tirelessly to provide a wonderful experience for everyone that comes in. I would encourage everyone to come out and see how great this facility is and sign up today.
STEVAN RAMIREZ
Torrey