Yates County community made Hope Walk successful

To the Editor:

Thank You, Yates County!

Saturday evening, Aug. 22 Hope Walk of Yates County the fifth annual Hope Walk Event.

This successful fundraising event could not have happened without the support of our community who gathered together and raised over $33,876 for local families who are going through the painful and costly experience of battling a cancer diagnosis.

The Hope Walk of Yates County would like to thank the community, the many volunteers, and our sponsors for making the 2018 Hope Walk a positive impact in our community.

We hope to see all of you next year on Aug 28, 2021 for the 6th annual Hope Walk of Yates County. If you would like to know more about how you can volunteer, have a team or be a sponsor please visit us at hopewalkofyatescounty.org or call 1-607-283-HOPE(4673)

SPONSORS 2020

PLATINUM ($1000+)

Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Association, Inc. Coach and Equipment

Custom Pest Control, LLC www.DougAmey.com

GOLD ($500+)

Penn Yan Elks Lodge #1722 Lyons National Bank

Penn Yan Loyal Order of Moose 2030 Yates County TB & Health Association

Water Street Wines & Spirits Yates Community Center

Black Robin Band Wellspring Fellowship

The No Name Band Admar Supply

AK Climate Controlled Storage

SILVER ($250+)

PY American Legion Post 355 Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department

Auntie Anne’s Pretzel @the Windmill Ron K. Miller

Hampton Inn Penn Yan Plumbing & Heating Inc.

BRONZE ($100+)

Washburn Excavating Douglas B. Miles Insurance Agency

Tom Pratt Automotive, Inc. Nate Olney Excavating

Dundee Fire Department Oak Hill Bulk Foods

Ground Water Systems, Inc. RK Howell Gravel Products LLC

Castner’s Performance Systems LLC Bow & Wow K-9 B&B

Penn Yan Eye Care Marble’s Automotive, Inc.

DJ Builders & Remodelers, Inc. Stork Insurance Agency

Bank of the Finger Lakes Ports Café

Knapp & Schlappi Lumber Co., Inc. Townsend Wood & Zinger Funeral Home

K&K Auto Parts-Carquest of Penn Yan Goodrich Smith VFW Auxiliary #8649

Microtel Best Western

Hullings Hulls Sheila Burt, Holistic Practitioner

Hudson Pipe & Pumps Community Bank, NA

Kara Ray Salon Seneca Foods Foundation

Dundee Firefighters Benevolent Association Van Dyke Septic

Penn Yan Rotary Tyrone Fire Department

Longs’ Cards & Books

MARTY SHIPMAN

Hope Walk of Yates County

