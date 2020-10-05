Yates County community made Hope Walk successful
To the Editor:
Thank You, Yates County!
Saturday evening, Aug. 22 Hope Walk of Yates County the fifth annual Hope Walk Event.
This successful fundraising event could not have happened without the support of our community who gathered together and raised over $33,876 for local families who are going through the painful and costly experience of battling a cancer diagnosis.
The Hope Walk of Yates County would like to thank the community, the many volunteers, and our sponsors for making the 2018 Hope Walk a positive impact in our community.
We hope to see all of you next year on Aug 28, 2021 for the 6th annual Hope Walk of Yates County. If you would like to know more about how you can volunteer, have a team or be a sponsor please visit us at hopewalkofyatescounty.org or call 1-607-283-HOPE(4673)
SPONSORS 2020
PLATINUM ($1000+)
Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Association, Inc. Coach and Equipment
Custom Pest Control, LLC www.DougAmey.com
GOLD ($500+)
Penn Yan Elks Lodge #1722 Lyons National Bank
Penn Yan Loyal Order of Moose 2030 Yates County TB & Health Association
Water Street Wines & Spirits Yates Community Center
Black Robin Band Wellspring Fellowship
The No Name Band Admar Supply
AK Climate Controlled Storage
SILVER ($250+)
PY American Legion Post 355 Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department
Auntie Anne’s Pretzel @the Windmill Ron K. Miller
Hampton Inn Penn Yan Plumbing & Heating Inc.
BRONZE ($100+)
Washburn Excavating Douglas B. Miles Insurance Agency
Tom Pratt Automotive, Inc. Nate Olney Excavating
Dundee Fire Department Oak Hill Bulk Foods
Ground Water Systems, Inc. RK Howell Gravel Products LLC
Castner’s Performance Systems LLC Bow & Wow K-9 B&B
Penn Yan Eye Care Marble’s Automotive, Inc.
DJ Builders & Remodelers, Inc. Stork Insurance Agency
Bank of the Finger Lakes Ports Café
Knapp & Schlappi Lumber Co., Inc. Townsend Wood & Zinger Funeral Home
K&K Auto Parts-Carquest of Penn Yan Goodrich Smith VFW Auxiliary #8649
Microtel Best Western
Hullings Hulls Sheila Burt, Holistic Practitioner
Hudson Pipe & Pumps Community Bank, NA
Kara Ray Salon Seneca Foods Foundation
Dundee Firefighters Benevolent Association Van Dyke Septic
Penn Yan Rotary Tyrone Fire Department
Longs’ Cards & Books
MARTY SHIPMAN
Hope Walk of Yates County