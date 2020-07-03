To the Editor:
Greenidge Generation now has a bitcoin company and touts the way they can make more money using electricity in excess of what they produce for the public power grid. They brag about using natural gas instead of coal. But the process still discharges excessively warmed water into Seneca Lake, making harmful algal blooms more likely, and affecting fishing. Instead, the company should be investing in better ways to cool the discharged water.
Using gas may be better than coal, but it isn’t as good as solar to reduce the advance of global warming. The NYS Public Service Commission and Department of Environmental Conservation should reevaluate their permits to Greenidge, insisting on better cooling of discharged water and faster conversion from fossil fuel to solar power.
We, the public, should speak up too.
JOHN COOLEY, MD
Dundee