Yates County should consider geothermal
To the Editor:
I was deeply disappointed to read that the Yates County legislature is planning to extend natural gas service to the new county facility in Benton. Why? Especially in light of the state and federal efforts to eliminate the use of fossil fuels.
It seems shortsighted to build a new facility and stick with the same old technology we’ve always used. Isn’t this building expected to last for more than five years?
Geothermal systems could provide heat and air conditioning to the new facility. This could reduce or eliminate the burning of natural gas, while supporting local businesses that install and service geothermal systems. My home has been heated and cooled by geothermal since 2008, so it’s not like this is brand-new technology.
BUCK LAWSON
Dundee