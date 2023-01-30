YC Farm Bureau backs SMV safety
To the Editor:
Dear Yates County Farm Bureau Member,
As an individual who resides in Yates County, you are very aware of the dangers that are present while operating slow-moving vehicles on public highways.
We are confident that each and every one of you could tell your own story about the dangers you have experienced while operating an SMV. Our county roadways continue to document an increased amount of motor vehicle traffic, horse and buggies, and farm equipment — all needing to share the same roadways. As a member of Yates County Farm Bureau, we are asking for your involvement in a county-wide effort to increase SMV awareness, and to ultimately help reduce the dangers associated with operating SMVs on the roadways.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike, who has been serving on the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, made a presentation to attending members of the Yates County Farm Bureau on Thursday, and the sheriff is looking forward to establishing a joint task force designed to increase SMV safety in the county.
Farm bureaus in our neighboring counties have established successful member-based SMV safety campaigns. The success of our county program will be impacted directly by member involvement, and we certainly need each and every one of you to help make a positive difference in SMV awareness.
Thank you in advance for your consideration and for your involvement.
JOHN KRIESE
Membership Chair
Yates County Farm Bureau