To the Editor:
Dear Yates County legislators,
Constutional Counties are a danger to our laws and constitution. Its purpose and effect is to circumvent the laws and create chaos.
We are still dealing with the legacy of a prior administration that practiced that it was accountable to no one and acted lawlessly. While the name Constitutional County creates the illusion that it has some kind of bearing to the authority of our American Constitution, it doesn't. It serves the only the interest of the unenlightened minds of those who have no idea what freedom really means. These people are about imposing their will on others while circumventing the rules and procedures of our constitutionally legislated laws.
This agenda has nothing to do with improving the lives of our citizens, nor does it have any value for the future except for those seeking power. It throws a monkey wrench into the general order of laws and is intrinsically dangerous. It is not constitutionally involved. However, rule of law, due process and procedure is.
This dangerous nonsense must be stopped in its tracks.
Respectfully submitted,
JAMES BOBRESKI
Penn Yan
Ed. note: The Yates County Legislature disbanded the ad hoc committee exploring the Constitutional County idea at its meeting earlier this week.