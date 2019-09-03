To the Editor:
The Yates Tuberculosis and Health Association would like to thank all who contributed to our October 2018 annual giving campaign.
During 2019, we were able to make contributions to several of our area organizations including: Pro-Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc.; St. Mark’s Terrace; CareNet; Yates Community Center; Hope Walk of Yates County; and Community Midwives for projects and services that might not otherwise get funded.
Funding was used to support plug-in PERS units, shower head extensions, an “Oh Baby” program in Dundee, heavyweight capacity recumbent bike, gas cards and a portable ultrasound machine.
Yates Tuberculosis and Health Association offers financial assistance to Yates County organizations for the promotion of health and wellness through earnings on investments as well as donations earned during our annual campaign that will be kicking off in October. Donations can be sent to Yates Tuberculosis and Health Association, PO Box 194, Penn Yan 14527.
On behalf of the Board of Directors we thank those who donated and we are looking forward to a successful 2019 campaign.
NAOMI GLEASON
President, Yates Tuberculosis and Health Association