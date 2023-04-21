You can’t change the NRA, but you can vote out the swamp
To the Editor:
Again, more senseless killings in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas, and to really make matters worse, the governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, at the NRA convention told them that her 2-year-old granddaughter already has a shotgun and a rifle.
I’m sure she too, as the rest of the politicians did, said a prayer for the victims. Remember those prayers when you go to vote. You can’t change the NRA, but you can vote out the NRA Political Swamp.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps