To the Editor:
I read Ben Guthrie's Dec. 16 Letter to the Editor ("We all have a responsibility to verify what we hear") and have to dispute it.
He apparently only watches mainstream media controlled by the Deep State. Maybe he should get information from more than one source.
He says we have a responsibility to verify the truth, but I see that he doesn't seem to do that. Putting the shoe on the other foot, he says it takes two participants — the liar and the believer. The mainstream media is the liar and you're the one who believes the lies.
Let's see: Four years of Russian collusion; Hunter Biden apparently never existed; voter fraud, which does exist. Also Biden family collusion with China and Barisma, which does exist, but you have to do more than watch CNN, ABC, NBC, even your local news.
Ben do a little homework on your own, besides what the Deep State wants you to know. So, verify!
DON NILES
Phelps