Youth exposure to e-cigs, vaping must diminish
To the editor:
On Sept. 10, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Department of Health announced recommendations for individuals to immediately discontinue vaping as cases of lung disease continue to rise nationwide. This announcement comes following news that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating 450 cases of respiratory illness and five deaths that have been linked to vaping and the use of e-cigarettes.
In response to this public health crisis, the New York State Department of Health will begin exploring the contents of these products and will require shops that sell vaping products post a warning of health risks. In addition, the governor has indicated he plans to propose legislation to ban flavored electronic cigarettes.
While great strides have been made here in New York state, the fight is not over. New York became the first state to include e-cigarettes in the Clean Indoor Air Act (2017). New York has also maintained one of the highest tobacco taxes in the nation and expanded Medicaid to include all cessation medications. Yet, smoking still costs New York state $10.39 billion dollars in annual health care costs.
Smoking is the No. 1 preventable cause of death in the United States. Each year, smoking kills more people than alcohol, AIDS/HIV, car crashes, illegal drugs, murders and suicides combined. The Tobacco Control Program in New York State not only saves lives, but it also saves money.
We must continue to decrease youth exposure to tobacco marketing and e-cigarettes, increase tobacco-free outdoor environments, eliminate smoking in multi-unit dwellings, ensure that all patients are screened and treated for tobacco use and dependency, and improve access to cessation services, especially among those disproportionately impacted by tobacco use.
For more information or to obtain help quitting, please contact your local health department. Contact information is available by visiting www.nysacho.org.
ANDREW VanCUREN
Public Health Educator
Seneca County Health Department